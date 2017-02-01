Skip to main content
Toggle navigation
Search form
Search
Search
On Air
On Air
Sean Copeland
Sean in the City
Sean's Blog
Ann Richards
Ann's Blog
Bernie Eagan
Eric Garnes
Mel McMahon
Music
Music
Concert Calendar
Recently Played
LIsten Live
Contests
Contests
On Air Contests
Online Contests
Contest Rules
Events
Events
Station Events
Media
Media
Video
Photos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Sign up for the B VIP Email!
B Blog
B105.7 on Pinterest
Entertainment News
B105.7 Advertisers
On Air
On Air
Sean Copeland
Sean in the City
Sean's Blog
Ann Richards
Ann's Blog
Bernie Eagan
Eric Garnes
Mel McMahon
Music
Music
Concert Calendar
Recently Played
LIsten Live
Contests
Contests
On Air Contests
Online Contests
Contest Rules
Events
Events
Station Events
Media
Media
Video
Photos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Sign up for the B VIP Email!
B Blog
B105.7 on Pinterest
Entertainment News
B105.7 Advertisers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Win AT LEAST $500 from B105.7!
Top 5 new places to try for Devour Indy
7 Over-The-Top Nacho Ideas For Game Day
28 Days, 28 Ways to #GoRedWearRed this Heart Month
Love Wine so Much You Could Literally Bathe in it? Well now you can.
Win AT LEAST $500 from B105...
Top 5 new places to try...
7 Over-The-Top Nacho Ideas...
28 Days, 28 Ways to #...
Love Wine so Much You Could...
Previous
Pause
Next
Sean in the City
Feb. 01, 2017
Get a Behind The Scenes Look at Indy Episodes of Antiques Roadshow Airing This Week
Get a behind the scenes look at the Indy episodes of Antiques Roadshow. And scroll down for when to see them on...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Load more
Contests
View All
The latest from Sean's Blog
Sean's Blog
Feb. 03, 2017
Recipe: Slow Cooker Pork Sliders with Green Apple Slaw
Comments
Sean's Blog
Jan. 31, 2017
Watch: How To Talk To Each Other In These Divided Times
Comments
View More
Sean's Blog
Feb. 03, 2017
Recipe: Slow Cooker Pork Sliders with Green Apple Slaw
Heather Tallman (our resident busy mom who likes to cook from Basilmomma.com ) joins me to chat about life, food,...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
B Blog
Feb. 02, 2017
B105.7's 17 Super Bowl Must-Haves
photo: arinahabich | Thinkstock We found that the B105.7 family feels just as strongly about having wings while...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
B Blog
Feb. 01, 2017
[WATCH] How to Fix the 5 Bad Money Habits We All Have
From Impulse Buys to Bad Savings, our friends at FORUM Credit Union have a solution to break our bad money habits!
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
B Blog
Feb. 01, 2017
6 Tips on Caring for your Small Dog
Do you have a pint-sized pooch? There are many benefits to having a smaller dog as your canine buddy. Your pet won...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Ann's Blog
Feb. 01, 2017
The Perfect Dessert For Your Super Bowl Party
These Oreo Truffle Footballs look yummy ... and ... really easy to make. Ingredients 1 package Double Stuf Oreos 4...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Sean's Blog
Jan. 31, 2017
Watch: How To Talk To Each Other In These Divided Times
A quick scroll of your newsfeed reminds you that our country is divided... I'm a big fan of Brene Brown, and while...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertisement
B Blog
Jan. 30, 2017
B's Big Bucks Winners: Week of January 23
Congratulations to this week's B's Big Bucks winners! Learn more about our winners and what their plans are for...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Sean's Blog
Jan. 30, 2017
7 Over-The-Top Nacho Ideas For Game Day
Photo: bhofack2 / istock / Thinkstock Yes please, Socrates! Get all 7 here!
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Indy Has Heart
Jan. 26, 2017
10 Days of Marriage, A Lifetime of Sorrow
10 days of marriage, a lifetime of sorrow. If Pacer's reporter Brooke Olzendam's tragic story does not inspire you...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Ann's Blog
Jan. 26, 2017
The Moment You're Most Likely to Catch the Flu
After seeing a month with highs over 61 four times and 9 days in a row above freezing, things are about to change weather wise ... and that also means our chances for getting the flu are increased as well
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Load more
On Air
9:11pm
"Against The Wind"
by
Bob Seger
9:07pm
"Too Hot"
by
Kool & The Gang
9:02pm
"If You Leave"
by
O.M.D
8:58pm
"Rock Me Amadeus"
by
Falco
8:54pm
"Silent Running"
by
Mike + The Mechanics
View More
Listen Live
Advertisement
Latest from Sean in the City
Concert Calendar
Feb
17
De Waart Conducts Beethoven's Eroica
08:00pm
@ Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
On Sale
Upcoming
Mar
3
An American in Paris Live with Orchestra
Mar
22
Bon Jovi's This House Is Not For Sale Tour
Mar
29
Stevie Nicks
Mar
31
Sci-Fi Spectacular!
Apr
21
BRAHMS' REQUIEM
Apr
23
Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds- The Final Performances
View All Calendars
Trending Articles This Week
1
25 Questions To Ask Other Than "How Was Your Day"
671
Views
2
Top 5 new places to try for Devour Indy
264
Views
3
28 Days, 28 Ways to #GoRedWearRed this Heart Month
217
Views
4
7 Simple, Budget-Friendly Ways to Spoil Your Cat
120
Views
5
B's Big Bucks Winners: Week of January 16
68
Views
RECENT PHOTOS
View All Galleries
Advertisement
Like us on Facebook
Connect
Find us on:
Join our club:
B105.7 Links
Home
On Air
Music
Contests
Events
Photos
Other Links
Contact Us
EEO Report
Jobs with Emmis
Privacy Policy
Contest Rules
Internships
NextRadio
Terms of Use
Public File
Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.