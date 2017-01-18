Skip to main content
Toggle navigation
Search form
Search
Search
On Air
On Air
Sean Copeland
Sean in the City
Sean's Blog
Ann Richards
Ann's Blog
Bernie Eagan
Eric Garnes
Mel McMahon
Music
Music
Concert Calendar
Recently Played
LIsten Live
Contests
Contests
On Air Contests
Online Contests
Contest Rules
Events
Events
Station Events
Media
Media
Video
Photos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Sign up for the B VIP Email!
B Blog
B105.7 on Pinterest
Entertainment News
B105.7 Advertisers
On Air
On Air
Sean Copeland
Sean in the City
Sean's Blog
Ann Richards
Ann's Blog
Bernie Eagan
Eric Garnes
Mel McMahon
Music
Music
Concert Calendar
Recently Played
LIsten Live
Contests
Contests
On Air Contests
Online Contests
Contest Rules
Events
Events
Station Events
Media
Media
Video
Photos
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Sign up for the B VIP Email!
B Blog
B105.7 on Pinterest
Entertainment News
B105.7 Advertisers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Win AT LEAST $500 from B105.7!
Love Wine so Much You Could Literally Bathe in it? Well now you can.
Things You Didn't Know About 'The Chicago Hot Dog'
Listener Says This Drink Helped Her Lose 12 lbs This Month
Get your Budget Back on Track: 5 Tips to Overcome Your Holiday Overspending
Win AT LEAST $500 from B105...
Love Wine so Much You Could...
Things You Didn't Know...
Listener Says This Drink...
Get your Budget Back on...
Previous
Pause
Next
Sean in the City
Jan. 18, 2017
Things You Didn't Know About 'The Chicago Hot Dog'
Lots of excitement over Portillo's opening their first Indy area location soon ( read that story here ). But you...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Load more
Contests
View All
The latest from Sean's Blog
Sean's Blog
Jan. 25, 2017
Burn Calories By Laughing At This Hilarious 80s Workout Video
Comments
Sean's Blog
Jan. 19, 2017
Old Married Couples Agree, This Makes a Marriage
Comments
View More
B Blog
Jan. 25, 2017
B's Big Bucks Winners: Week of January 16
Congratulations to this week's B's Big Bucks winners! Learn more about our winners and what their plans are for...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Sean's Blog
Jan. 25, 2017
Burn Calories By Laughing At This Hilarious 80s Workout Video
This woman looks like she's having an asthma attack. I burned so many calories laughing...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Ann's Blog
Jan. 25, 2017
7 Gross Things That Happen if You Don't Change Out of Your Workout Clothes
I love yoga pants, running pants and shirts. I honestly think that they're the most comfortable clothes created and wish that they were the only clothes we needed. However, I'll never stay in them after a workout again after reading this.
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Wine Time
Jan. 24, 2017
Love Wine so Much You Could Literally Bathe in it? Well now you can.
It's a thing. And it's good for you. Red Wine Baths improve circulation and blood flow, keeps skin youthful and rid the body of toxins.
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Indy Has Heart
Jan. 23, 2017
28 Days, 28 Ways to #GoRedWearRed this Heart Month
Incorporating bright colors such as red in to your wardrobe can be a little tricky for some people. BUT, Friday, February 3rd we don't have an option because it's National Wear Red Day!
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Sean's Blog
Jan. 19, 2017
Old Married Couples Agree, This Makes a Marriage
Some of the more obvious answers... Respect. Talk openly. But a surprising answer to some: Get good at fighting!
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertisement
Sean's Blog
Jan. 18, 2017
I Can't Stop Watching This Super Slow-Mo Video Of Popcorn Popping
This is weirdly relaxing to me...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Sean's Blog
Jan. 16, 2017
Get Indy's White Castle Valentine's Day Reservation Hotline
White Castle is now taking reservations for their 26th annual Valentine's Day dinner.
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
B Blog
Jan. 13, 2017
B's Big Bucks Winners: Week of January 9
Congratulations to this week's B's Big Bucks winners! Learn more about our winners and what their plans are for...
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Sean's Blog
Jan. 12, 2017
Schizophrindiana: Song About Crazy Indiana Weather
Thunderstorms, 60s, and then ice coming. Oy! */
Comments
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Load more
On Air
6:38am
"Kyrie"
by
Mr. Mister
6:35am
"Waterfalls"
by
TLC
6:31am
"Tell It To My Heart"
by
Taylor Dayne
6:26am
"My Life"
by
Billy Joel
6:21am
"Sister Christian"
by
Night Ranger
View More
Listen Live
Advertisement
Latest from Sean in the City
Concert Calendar
Jan
29
Dirty Dancing 30th Anniversary
02:00pm
@ AMC Castleton Square 14
On Sale
Upcoming
Feb
17
De Waart Conducts Beethoven's Eroica
Mar
3
An American in Paris Live with Orchestra
Mar
22
Bon Jovi's This House Is Not For Sale Tour
Mar
29
Stevie Nicks
Mar
31
Sci-Fi Spectacular!
Apr
21
BRAHMS' REQUIEM
View All Calendars
Trending Articles This Week
1
25 Questions To Ask Other Than "How Was Your Day"
681
Views
2
7 Simple, Budget-Friendly Ways to Spoil Your Cat
284
Views
3
Things You Didn't Know About 'The Chicago Hot Dog'
118
Views
4
Listener Says This Drink Helped Her Lose 12 lbs This Month
87
Views
5
B's Big Bucks Winners: Week of January 9
86
Views
RECENT PHOTOS
View All Galleries
Advertisement
Like us on Facebook
Connect
Find us on:
Join our club:
B105.7 Links
Home
On Air
Music
Contests
Events
Photos
Other Links
Contact Us
EEO Report
Jobs with Emmis
Privacy Policy
Contest Rules
Internships
NextRadio
Terms of Use
Public File
Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.